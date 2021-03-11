News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Free tickets to 90s indie night for NHS staff

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:26 PM March 11, 2021   
NHS staff are being offered a free ticket to the event

The hosts of a popular local indie club night are calling on NHS staff who are down for a boogie to join them at their next event... for free!

Common People, who bring 90s indie disco nights to venues across Herts, are offering free tickets to 100 NHS staff at their event at The Pioneer Club in Bernards Heath on July 3 as a thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic.

The event, which is described as "wall-to-wall 90s indie", will play a mix of tunes from the genre's history; featuring anything from baggy to grunge to Britpop. If it's danceable, it's in!

To get your hands on your free ticket, all you need to do is email info@ecjpromotions.com from your NHS email address. Tickets are limited to one per email address.

For more information about Common People's events, visit indienights.co.uk.

