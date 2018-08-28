Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Radlett man jailed for life for attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 16:13 07 December 2018

Frank Brinkley.

Frank Brinkley.

Archant

A Radlett man has been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex.

Frank Brinkley, 52, of no fixed address, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today after pleading guilty to common assault, attempted murder and throwing a corrosive substance.

Judge Stephen Warner said Brinkley was shown to be ‘a dangerous man who carries out calculated attacks’.

On May 3 this year, Brinkley’s former girlfriend, who is in her 40s, and her current partner, who is in his 30s, were sat on a bench in Radlett town centre when Brinkley approached them and began verbally abusing them.

They both got up to walk away when Brinkley hit his former girlfriend’s new partner on the back of the head.

The second and third charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of May 27, when Brinkley turned up at his former partner’s home in Scrubbits Square with a knife and forced his way into the house.

He chased her into the bathroom and launched a violent attack, stabbing her 14 times, leaving her soaked in blood.

He threw bleach over her before leaving, with the knife in his back pocket.

She managed to call emergency services and she was taken to a hospital in London. She has now made a full recovery.

Brinkley was arrested in London Colney two days later, with the knife still in his back pocket.

Det Con Natalia Allodi-Robertson said: “This is absolutely the right result for the victim.

“Brinkley stabbed her in frenzied attack fuelled by jealousy, before throwing bleach over her and fleeing the scene without any concern for her welfare.

“It must have been a terrifying situation for her.

“The doctors who operated on the female victim said it was pure luck the knife had missed her vital organs.

“I want to commend her bravery in this case, as her support of our investigation means Brinkley has today been sentenced to a long period behind bars.

“Brinkley will be eligible for parole after serving ten years however, if he were ever released, it would be on licence and he would be closely monitored for the rest of his life because he has shown himself to be a danger to others.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Radlett man jailed for life for attempted murder

16:13 Fraser Whieldon
Frank Brinkley.

A Radlett man has been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to attend court

12:46 Anne Suslak
Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from St Albans.

Welwyn Garden City man wanted over assault

11:36 Nina Morgan
Jonathon Robinson, of Welwyn Garden City, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

A Welwyn Garden City man, who has links to St Albans, is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide