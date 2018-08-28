Radlett man jailed for life for attempted murder

A Radlett man has been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex.

Frank Brinkley, 52, of no fixed address, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today after pleading guilty to common assault, attempted murder and throwing a corrosive substance.

Judge Stephen Warner said Brinkley was shown to be ‘a dangerous man who carries out calculated attacks’.

On May 3 this year, Brinkley’s former girlfriend, who is in her 40s, and her current partner, who is in his 30s, were sat on a bench in Radlett town centre when Brinkley approached them and began verbally abusing them.

They both got up to walk away when Brinkley hit his former girlfriend’s new partner on the back of the head.

The second and third charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of May 27, when Brinkley turned up at his former partner’s home in Scrubbits Square with a knife and forced his way into the house.

He chased her into the bathroom and launched a violent attack, stabbing her 14 times, leaving her soaked in blood.

He threw bleach over her before leaving, with the knife in his back pocket.

She managed to call emergency services and she was taken to a hospital in London. She has now made a full recovery.

Brinkley was arrested in London Colney two days later, with the knife still in his back pocket.

Det Con Natalia Allodi-Robertson said: “This is absolutely the right result for the victim.

“Brinkley stabbed her in frenzied attack fuelled by jealousy, before throwing bleach over her and fleeing the scene without any concern for her welfare.

“It must have been a terrifying situation for her.

“The doctors who operated on the female victim said it was pure luck the knife had missed her vital organs.

“I want to commend her bravery in this case, as her support of our investigation means Brinkley has today been sentenced to a long period behind bars.

“Brinkley will be eligible for parole after serving ten years however, if he were ever released, it would be on licence and he would be closely monitored for the rest of his life because he has shown himself to be a danger to others.”