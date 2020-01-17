Four arrests made in relation to recent St Albans assaults

Four young men have been arrested in St Albans this morning on connection with a series of assaults.

As a result, four people were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH and robbery, in connection with five incidents which occurred in the district between December 9 and January 13: boys aged 15, 16 and 17, and a 23-year-old man.

They remain in police custody at this time.

The incidents in question occurred as follows:

- Monday December 9 - GBH in York Road, St Albans;

- Thursday January 2 - GBH in Granville Road, St Albans;

- Sunday January 5 - GBH in Withy Place, Park Street;

- Sunday January 5 - Robbery in With Place, Park Street;

- Monday January 13 - GBH in Cotlandswick, London Colney.

St Albans Chief Inspector Lynda Coates said: "We appreciate that there has been a lot of concern in the community following a number of incidents in recent weeks. I want to reassure people that we have been working hard to identify anyone who may have been involved and to make arrests.

"Violent crime has no place in our society and we will not hesitate to take robust action. If you suspect someone may be involved in criminal activity, please don't suffer in silence, report it to us."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.