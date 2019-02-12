Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four-hour St Albans swimathon raising money for homeless people

PUBLISHED: 19:04 06 March 2019

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Kim Sweet 2012

Resilient swimmers are plunging into a St Albans pool to raise money for homeless people.

The Rotary Clubs of St Albans and District have, for the first time, organised a four-hour swimathon to raise money for Herts Young Homeless - a charity which supports vulnerable people in this county.

It is already being supported by Pilates in St Albans and the Salmon Club - a disability swimming group.

Each team, of up to six people, will swim for 30 minutes. Individual entrants are also welcome.

It is being held on March 9, at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on Holywell Hill, from 6pm to 10pm. There is no age limit but entrants must be able to swim 25m. Registry is free at tinyurl.com/yxtjv6xs

Find out more about Herts Young Homeless at www.HyH.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Four-hour St Albans swimathon raising money for homeless people

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Fly-tippers prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans

The fly-tip at Waverly Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Ben Wyatt sets St Albans City record with fourth player of the month award

Ben Wyatt in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Perfect tonic ahead of huge Belsize Park clash for Harps

Jack Pennell got the opening try for Harpenden against Hampstead. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bishop’s Stortford get promotion despite Harpenden’s best efforts

David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists