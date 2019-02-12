Four-hour St Albans swimathon raising money for homeless people

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet Kim Sweet 2012

Resilient swimmers are plunging into a St Albans pool to raise money for homeless people.

The Rotary Clubs of St Albans and District have, for the first time, organised a four-hour swimathon to raise money for Herts Young Homeless - a charity which supports vulnerable people in this county.

It is already being supported by Pilates in St Albans and the Salmon Club - a disability swimming group.

Each team, of up to six people, will swim for 30 minutes. Individual entrants are also welcome.

It is being held on March 9, at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on Holywell Hill, from 6pm to 10pm. There is no age limit but entrants must be able to swim 25m. Registry is free at tinyurl.com/yxtjv6xs

Find out more about Herts Young Homeless at www.HyH.org.uk