Four people have been hospitalised after a bus crash on A1081 in Harpenden last week (April 9.)

The crash on Luton Road left people 'trapped' in the major crash between a single decker bus and a grey BMW.

One person was left with 'life-changing' injuries.

Five firefighters, police and the air ambulance were called to the scene in Hertfordshire at 4.20pm.

The bus driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with life changing injuries. The bus contained 11 passengers who suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Justin Smyth, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage or who witnessed this incident or events leading up to it.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to local residents near the incident for their assistance at the scene as they helped with triage locations and assisting the injured.”

East Anglia Ambulance said: "We were called at 4.26pm on Saturday with reports of a collision in Luton Road, Harpenden.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, four ambulances, an ambulance officer, a BASICS vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Four people were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

Herts Police: "We were called at 4.26pm on Saturday to a multiple vehicle collision on Luton Road in Harpenden.

"Appliances from St Albans (2 – including rescue support unit), Markyate and Hemel Hempstead attended.

"Road traffic collision on roadway – multiple vehicles involved. One person trapped.

"Person extricated by fire service and placed in care of the ambulance service."