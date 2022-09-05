Derelict zoo and wildlife centre renovated into private home up for sale

A former private zoo and wildlife rescue centre which once operated in Harpenden is on sale for £3.5m.

British naturalist Grahame Dangerfield, who died in July 2018, worked for both the BBC and independent television as a wildlife presenter and adviser, appearing in programmes such as Badger's Bend, Five O'Clock Club and Boom!

The farmhouse prior to renovation. - Credit: Jon-Paul Brampton

Originally built in 1953, the centre at Bowersbury Farm in Bower Heath fell into decline and ceased trading in 2017.

The current owners have since re-built, re-modelled and re-imagined this part of local history as a unique and impressive home.

The renovated house itself boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four receptions rooms, a self-contained annexe, electric gate entrance and double garage. Situated within grounds of approximately 1.2 acres the property is nestled within a beautiful woodland setting.

Commenting on the renovations, the current owners said: “We saw so much opportunity when we first viewed the grounds. Most people would find the idea of purchasing an old zoo quite overwhelming, especially as there were still old cages dotted around, but we knew there was something special about the place and couldn’t wait to get stuck into creating a dream home.

“Now our project is complete, it’s time for new owners to experience the magic here and make the house their own. It’s had so much care and attention put into it, and we’re really proud of what it’s become from where it all began!”

Empty cages in the garden of Bowersbury Farm. - Credit: Jon-Paul Brampton

Talking to the Herts Ad in 2012, former Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves recalled visiting Grahame in at his home in Wheathampstead: “He had a mini-nature reserve of his own, a private one, up the hill, and prior to that in his mother’s house, she had a very big garden, he’d got cages of foxes, and a big apiary.

"His house was L-shaped, and there were ocelots in a cage outside the kitchen window. You’d be talking to him in the kitchen and ocelots would come up to the window."

The Farmhouse at Bowersbury Farm, Harpenden, is now available for private viewings. Call Jon-Paul Brampton on 07359015020 to book.