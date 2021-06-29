Former Townsend pupil receives Diana Award

Published: 12:35 PM June 29, 2021

A former St Albans pupil has won a prestigious award for setting up her university's first sign language society.

Sarah-Beth Parker was honoured with The Diana Award - the highest accolade a young person can achieve in the UK - which is presented for social action or humanitarian efforts.

Established in memory of the late Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of her sons Princes William and Harry.

The 25-year-old, who went Townsend School, started the first-ever British Sign Language (BSL) society at the University of Brighton in 2018, and successfully led it as president for two and a half years while also completing her studies.

Sarah-Beth said: "I completed my Level 1 and Level 2 BSL at Townsend and I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without being able to complete the courses whilst there."

Sarah-Beth has raised over £1,000 for deaf charities, and collaborated with others organisations, including running a workshop with the university’s nursing society on useful healthcare signs, and raised awareness for BSL and inclusivity around the campus and beyond.