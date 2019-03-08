Advanced search

St Albans business coach wins international award

PUBLISHED: 10:17 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 10 July 2019

Alison Callan. who is orginally from St Albans, at the MPower awards for mums in business. Picture: Chocolate PR

Archant

An Australian-based mum-of-two from St Albans flew more than 10,000 miles to collect a prestigious award celebrating mothers in business.

Alison Callan. who is orginally from St Albans, with her family in Australia. Picture: Chocolate PRAlison Callan. who is orginally from St Albans, with her family in Australia. Picture: Chocolate PR

Alison Callan, who grew up in St Albans and is an ex-pupil of Loreto College, now lives in Brisbane, Australia, but returned home to collect the MPower award in the 'international' category. She is a global business, clarity and success coach to female entrepreneurs.

At an awards ceremony in Birmingham, the judges praised her focus on uniting and collaborating with other female entrepreneurs from across the world.

Mpower Business Awards Gala looks to celebrate mums taking their first successful steps in business.

Alison Callan. who is orginally from St Albans, with her friend Katie Helliwell at the MPower awards for mums in business. Picture: Chocolate PRAlison Callan. who is orginally from St Albans, with her friend Katie Helliwell at the MPower awards for mums in business. Picture: Chocolate PR

Alison said: "Being in business is challenging, being a mum is challenging.

"Changing the world through business because you are a mum and want to make the world a better place because you are driven and inspired through that process, is incredible."

