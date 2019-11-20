Former St Albans mayor raises thousands for mental health charity

Former Mayor of St Albans Rosemary Farmer handed a cheque over to Sharn Tomlinson, chief executive of Mind In Mid Herts. Picture: St Albans district council Archant

Former Mayor of St Albans Cllr Rosemary Farmer handed over a cheque after raising more than £11,000 for charity during her year in office.

She presented a cheque for £10,500 to Mind In Mid Herts chief executive Sharn Tomlinson, with nearly £1,000 each going to the Open Door homeless shelter and Rennie Grove hospice.

Cllr Farmer was in office until May 2019, and headed fundraising activities including the annual Mayor's Ball, the Civic Service, a wine-tasting and a quiz night.

She said: "One of the most satisfying aspects of being Mayor was the opportunity to raise funds for a very good cause.

"I chose Mind In Mid Herts as my main charity because I have been impressed with the very important work that they do in our community."

The charity will use the money to expand its outreach programme in St Albans, and to continue their weekly and monthly drop-in sessions and food bank.