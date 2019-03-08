Remembering former St Albans Mayor who had many roles in Harpenden

Former St Albans Mayor Ian Fulton, from Harpenden, has died at the age of 84. Picture: Alan Bunting Archant

A Harpenden stalwart and former mayor of St Albans is remembered following his funeral last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Fulton, who was St Albans mayor from 1974 to 1975, was born in North London on November 30, 1934.

He came to Harpenden during the Second World War, and attended Moreton End School in Harpenden before going to Westminster School in London and Balliol College, Oxford.

After being called up on national service for the army, Ian worked for Harpenden solicitors Taylor Walker (later Taylor Walton).

He gave up law in his mid-40s to train as a psychiatric nurse, and worked at the Red House Harpenden Memorial Hospital, where he also became chairman of the hospital’s League of Friends.

From 1973 to 1974 Ian was the last chairman of Harpenden Urban District Council, before its abolition.

He also served as chairman and later president of the Harpenden Society from 1992 to 2012.

Among his many notable roles in the town, he was also a founder member of the Friends of St Nicholas Church, president of Harpenden Rovers Youth Football team, area vice president of St John Ambulance, a trustee of St Albans International Organ Festival, governor of the National Children’s Home and chairman of the Harpenden and Wheathampstead Scout District.

Ian died on February 22 at the age of 84. His funeral was held at St Nicholas Church on Friday.