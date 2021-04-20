Former St Albans Mayor celebrates golden wedding

Published: 1:48 PM April 20, 2021

Angela and Malcolm MacMillan have celebrated 50 years of marriage. - Credit: MacMillans

A former mayor and mayoress of St Albans have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Malcolm and Angela MacMillan took advantage of the relaxation of Covid restrictions and marked their 50 happy years with a lunch in the marquee at St Michael's Manor Hotel.

Malcolm, a retired international congress manager for the International Confederation of Midwives, served on St Albans district council for 27 years, including eight years on Herts county council and 10 years on London Colney Parish Council. He was elected Mayor in 1990/91 and again in 2005/06.

Angela was a maths teacher at Francis Bacon (now Samuel Ryder Academy) and at St Luke's in Redbourn.

Malcolm has had Parkinson's for the last seven years with Angela acting as his main carer.

He said they had been overwhelmed by 230 messages of support and congratulations, and that love, luck, and lots of laughter were the main ingredients for sustaining a lengthy relationship.