England and Luton football legend signing for cancer research

A football legend will be signing memorabilia in St Albans to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Former England and Luton Town player Mick Harford is taking part in a public signing in collaboration with Memorabilia Framers Ltd in The Maltings Shopping Centre.

The signing is taking place on Saturday July 9 between 10am-12noon.

The store is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for the charity Prostate Cancer UK, which supports research, provides information and rehabilitation to stop men dying from prostate cancer.

Owner Steve Bean said: “It is an honour to host such an event for an important charity which is close to all of our hearts. We hope to be able to help spread awareness for Prostate Cancer UK as well as to raise money to support all of the amazing work they do.”

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, added: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK and thankfully the support of Mick Harford and the team at Memorabilia Framers Ltd, will help us continue funding lifesaving research and support services for men affected by the disease.

“We thank Mick Harford for going that extra mile and joining the fight to help beat prostate cancer.”

Sign up for a free ticket at shop.memorabiliaframers.com/pages/mick-harford-signing to book your spot. It will cost £25 on the day per signature.



