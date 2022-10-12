Sky Sports legend Geoff Shreeves signing new book in St Albans

A TV sports pundit will be signing copies of his new book in St Albans this Saturday.

Sky Sports pitchside reporter Geoff Shreeves will be in Waterstones at 11.30am with copies of 'Cheers, Geoff: Tales from the Touchline', which boasts a foreword by Alan Shearer.

There are just a handful of people who have been ever-present for the 30 years of the Premier League, but only one person has been at the very epicentre for the entire period: Geoff Shreeves.

From signalling the very first ball to be kicked on Sky’s Premier League coverage to facing down Sir Alex Ferguson’s wrath on countless occasions, Geoff is an integral part of the football fabric, respected by everybody in the game while still asking the toughest questions.

St Albans stalwart Geoff’s interviews with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsène Wenger, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer have become the stuff of legend, but it is his close personal relationships with the game’s star names that really sets him apart.

Packed full of hilarious stories on and off the pitch – including trying to teach Sir Michael Caine how to act, a frightening encounter with Mike Tyson, as well as getting a lift home from the World Cup with Mick Jagger – Cheers, Geoff! is a must-read autobiography for any fan of the beautiful game. A natural storyteller, Geoff brings an astonishing catalogue of tales to life with his unique brand of experience, insight and humour.

Cheers, Geoff! - Credit: Pan



