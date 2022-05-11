News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Indie night boost to foodbank funds

Matt Adams

Published: 11:27 AM May 11, 2022
Indie night Common People donated £600 to St Albans Foodbank.

Indie night Common People donated £600 to St Albans Foodbank from ticket sales, with a further £130 from donations on the night. - Credit: Common People

A retro indie night has raised hundreds of pounds for St Albans Foodbank.

The long-running Common People disco at The Pioneer Club returned for a sell-out event in April which raised £730 from ticket sales and donations on the night.

The night, which is described as "wall-to-wall 90s indie", saw a mix of tunes from the genre's history; featuring anything from baggy to grunge to Britpop.

The inaugural Common People was devised by Jon "JP" Prayer to raise funds for Jossie Leaver from Harpenden, the daughter of his close friends Stewart and Cassie.

JP said: "Our events have always been about having a great time whilst also being able to give something back to the local area, we have always donated 10 per cent of proceeds to local charities and in the current climate we felt that the foodbank was a very deserving cause."

You can find information about all current and upcoming events on their Facebook page via www.indienights.co.uk

St Albans News

