Harpenden Round Table set to go street to street for foodbank donations

Volunteers have been working on rainbow decorations for the collection vehicle which will pick up Harpenden's foodbank donations. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank Archant

The Harpenden Round Table will be collecting donations for the St Albans and District Foodbank to help struggling families during the coronavirus crisis this weekend.

Harpenden Round Table will be making the rounds this weekend to collect donations for the St Albans and District Foodbank. Picture: Harpenden Round Table Harpenden Round Table will be making the rounds this weekend to collect donations for the St Albans and District Foodbank. Picture: Harpenden Round Table

The group will be following the Santa Sleigh route it takes at Christmas, only this time will be looking to collect non-perishables to donate.

During Saturday and Sunday you will be able to track the collections and see when the Roundtable group will be arriving in your street.

They are looking for cash or card donations, as well as food which can be left on your doorstep or driveway.

The volunteers cannot accept fresh food, however will accept pasta, rice, noodles, long life milk and fruit juice, tinned food, jam and spread, desserts, laundry supplies and toiletries.

The St Albans and District Foodbank is part of the national Trussel Trust network helping families in need locally. Picture: The St Albans and District Foodbank The St Albans and District Foodbank is part of the national Trussel Trust network helping families in need locally. Picture: The St Albans and District Foodbank

The St Albans and District Foodbank is part of The Trussell Trust’s nationwide network of foodbanks.

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, many foobanks across the country struggled to get hold of supplies due to mass panic buying.

You can track the Harpenden Round Table’s route live on the day at glympse.com/!HarpendenFoodBanks.

For more information on the St Albans and District Foodbank, go to stalbansdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.

