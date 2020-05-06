Harpenden Round Table set to go street to street for foodbank donations
PUBLISHED: 10:51 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 06 May 2020
The Harpenden Round Table will be collecting donations for the St Albans and District Foodbank to help struggling families during the coronavirus crisis this weekend.
The group will be following the Santa Sleigh route it takes at Christmas, only this time will be looking to collect non-perishables to donate.
During Saturday and Sunday you will be able to track the collections and see when the Roundtable group will be arriving in your street.
They are looking for cash or card donations, as well as food which can be left on your doorstep or driveway.
The volunteers cannot accept fresh food, however will accept pasta, rice, noodles, long life milk and fruit juice, tinned food, jam and spread, desserts, laundry supplies and toiletries.
The St Albans and District Foodbank is part of The Trussell Trust’s nationwide network of foodbanks.
At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, many foobanks across the country struggled to get hold of supplies due to mass panic buying.
You can track the Harpenden Round Table’s route live on the day at glympse.com/!HarpendenFoodBanks.
For more information on the St Albans and District Foodbank, go to stalbansdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.
