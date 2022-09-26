Thousands flock to Food Feastival

From kebabs to curries, pizza to poutine, churros to chicken, there was something for all tastes at this year's St Albans Food and Drink Feastival.

Sunday's event saw thousands of people pack out St Albans city centre for a six-hour-long street party which featured around 100 market stalls offering a vast variety of food and drink products from local suppliers and hospitality businesses.

It was complimented by a cookery theatre featuring demonstrations of culinary skills by some of the district’s finest chefs and a children’s zone with free arts and crafts activities.

Cllr Danny Clare, lead councillor for events, said: “Once again, the St Albans Feastival attracted huge crowds to the city centre.

“I was there for most of the day and was amazed at the turn-out as people took up the opportunity to experience the best of our District’s food and drink businesses.

“Our restaurants, cafes, pubs, market stalls and their suppliers are of great importance to the local economy. They attract visitors to the city centre, generate huge amounts of revenue and provide jobs.

“The St Albans Feastival is a fitting way for us to celebrate the achievements of our magnificent hospitality businesses. It also makes for a great day out for families and friends and I am sure people will be back next year to enjoy this exciting event.

“I would like to thank the many council officers and volunteers for delivering a wonderful and engaging event. We are putting great effort into delivering collaborative and exciting events for future occasions, empowering local business, organisations and residents."

Vivien Cannon of St Albans BID said: “We know St Albans provides great shopping, food and interest for residents and visitors, but when a great event is added to this mix of positives it shows we know how to have fun.

“BID congratulates the team at St Albans district council for its delivery of another great community day in the heart of our city.”

St Albans Feastival, on 25/09/2022. (Photo: Toby Shepheard) - Credit: Toby Shepheard

