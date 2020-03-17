Advanced search

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

PUBLISHED: 06:53 18 March 2020

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

A mother-of-four who owned a dentistry communication company in Shenley died on Wednesday of the coronavirus.

Kimberley Finlayson, one of the co-founders of FMC, based at Hertford House, was with her husband on holiday in Bali when she contracted the virus.

She was described by dentistry.co.uk, owned by FMC, as someone “with an infectious passion, creativity and determination that will forever be written into the fabric of the business. She leaves behind an organisation committed to honouring her memory”.

Kimberley was involved in dental publishing for more than 30 years, and created FMC with her husband, Ken, who also contracted the virus in Bali.

Dentistry.co.uk also said on its website: “For all her many successes, Kimberley preferred to step outside of the limelight, allowing others to take the lead as the public face of her carefully-planned successes.

“She could often be found at FMC’s events and awards, watching proceedings from a quiet vantage point with a look of delight – but stepping in to the front lines when required.

“Woe betide anyone whose dedication slipped below Kimberley’s exacting standards. She demanded much from her people, yet gave back so much more. Her generosity outmatched even her determination to excel.”

A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Indonesia and are in contact with local authorities.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Jason Newington, a co-founder and managing director of the firm, also told the Mirror: “It’s been such a shock. She was a big part of the company.”

According to local news in Bali she was cremated the same day she died at the Mumbul crematorium on the island.

It is not known if her husband can now fly home.

