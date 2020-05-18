Fly-tippers bait anglers with dumped rubbish in Park Street
PUBLISHED: 18:53 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 18 May 2020
Archant
Angry anglers in Park Street had to clear away mounds of flytipped rubbish blocking part of a public car park.
The angling club members moved the large pile of dumped items to one side of the Hyde Lane car park as it was blocking several spaces.
You may also want to watch:
Nick Taylor-Pugh said that this is not the first time this has happened there: “I am so sick of having to report the same thing happening in the same spot over and over again.
“The car park gets overcrowded as it is.”
Other Park Street residents have turned to social media to vent their frustration. Do you know where the rubbish came from? Contact us at hertsad@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.