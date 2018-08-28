Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fly-tipped waste found in St Albans leading to both popular woodland and behind gym

PUBLISHED: 17:03 18 December 2018

The fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Albert Callewaert

The fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Albert Callewaert

Archant

A pile of waste has been dumped on a path leading to a well-used St Albans forest.

The fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Caroline FosterThe fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Caroline Foster

The Woodland Trust became aware that wood, metal, bin bags, a split tin of white paint, and other materials had been left on a pathway leading to Sandridge’s Heartwood Forest yesterday evening

Site manager for the Woodland Trust, Luke Shenton, said they are working with the local authorities to clear it as soon as possible: “We are sorry to hear that Heartwood Forest has fallen victim to fly-tippers.

“Sadly litter and vandalism is a common problem on our estate and we waste both time and money clearing up other people’s mess. If more people disposed of their rubbish responsibly, we could focus resources on planting trees and protecting woods.”

There is also a separate tip on Nightingale Lane, behind Nuffield Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Gym.

The fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Caroline FosterThe fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Caroline Foster

Thirteen commercial fridges are blocking the road. This is the third time this year that fly-tipping has had to be cleared from this site. Cones are currently directing traffic around the white goods.

As it is on the road, it is the responsibility of Herts county council highways contractor Ringway.

Ringway divisional manager, Kevin Carrol, said: “The latest fly-tip here, which consisted of 13 commercial fridges, will be removed by our specialist waste contractor this afternoon [December 18].

“Sadly, fly-tipping happens far too often across the county and our teams work hard to keep Hertfordshire looking clean and tidy.”

He stressed that fly-tipping is a criminal act.

“I’m sure the vast majority of traders who use trade waste sites to dispose of their waste properly feel as outraged as we do at the criminals who dump waste irresponsibly.

“This behaviour diverts valuable resources from the delivery of frontline services at a time when the council must continue to make efficiency savings.”

Anyone who spots fly-tipping taking place should contact police on 999. Anything discovered after the event should be reported to SADC on 01727 809019 or wastemanagementservices@stalbans.gov.uk

If the fly-tip is blocking a road, report it on www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/flytipping

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

The Bell roundabout in London Colney. Photo: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Demolition of long-abandoned Klinger Factory approved by Bromley Council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Asthma: The number of hospital admissions of children in Bromley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chislehurst professor accepts one of the most prestigious awards in international medicine

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Real winter is here at last

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beckenham teenager jailed over part in Catford gang fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Accident on High Street in Sandridge

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Danny Loo.

Fly-tipped waste found in St Albans leading to both popular woodland and behind gym

The fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Albert Callewaert

Mayor visits St Albans postal workers ahead of Christmas rush

The Mayor of St Albans City and District Rosemary Farmer (second from left) with the Royal Mail workers.

New St Albans charity celebrates successful inaugural year

The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation St Albans Half-Marathon team. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

Increase in deaths during the winter in St Albans

Verulamium Park in St Albans in winter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists