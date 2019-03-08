Video

Celebrity boxer visits St Albans gym

Floyd Mayweather Senior with Brian Boyle, Combat Gym St Albans owner. Picture: Submitted by Combat Gym St Albans Archant

Gym-goers in St Albans got a fighting masterclass from a world-renowned boxer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Floyd Mayweather Senior and his entourage visited Combat Gym St Albans on London Road. Picture: Submitted by Combat Gym St Albans Floyd Mayweather Senior and his entourage visited Combat Gym St Albans on London Road. Picture: Submitted by Combat Gym St Albans

Floyd Mayweather Senior and his entourage visited Combat Gym St Albans on London Road giving members a chance to get trained by boxing royalty.

The celebrity sportsman competed in the welterweight category from the 1970s and his son, Floyd Mayweather Junior, has won numerous world boxing titles.

Mayweather Senior is famous for his strong defence, stiff jab and shoulder roll, a move where the boxer uses their front shoulder to deflect punches.

Local boxer Nadia Finer said: "Boxing has changed my life.

"It helps me stay fit and calm, and although I'm a quiet shy person, since I started boxing, I've uncovered a much fiercer side to myself.

"It was an amazing opportunity to train with Mayweather Senior! I can't believe he came to see us in St Albans."