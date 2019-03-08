Sandridge flower festival celebrates local heroes for harvest

A St Albans church is celebrating harvest with flowers.

St Leonard's Church in Sandridge is holding a flower festival beginning on Friday, October 4 at 11am, which will run until Sunday, October 6.

The theme this year is saints and heroes and saints Alban and Amphibalus will be remembered. Local heroes such as Jim Joel of Childwickbury Stud and the Duchess of Bedford, as well as Lifeboat personnel, the medical and nursing professions and favourite fictional figures will also be celebrated. Community choir Village Voices will sing on Saturday, October 5 at 8pm and tickets are £5 at the door.

Entry to the flower festival is free and tea, coffee and homemade cakes will be available throughout.

There will be an all-age harvest celebration at 10am on Sunday.