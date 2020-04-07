St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans. Archant

A city centre florist gave away bunches of flowers to passers-by and encouraged them to cheer up their neighbours.

Flower Box St Albans recently closed the doors to their two shops following the coronavirus outbreak. Initially they were able to offer local deliveries, however they are currently unable to source their beautiful flowers from their wholesaler so this has now ceased/

They were overjoyed when their wholesaler donated their final flowers to Flower Box and last Tuesday morning buckets lined the front of their new shop on George Street, as well as the entrance to the florist in the Village Arcade on the High Street. Signs encouraged passers-by out for their daily exercise break to take what they could carry and spread some cheer to their neighbours too.

While the flowers were being collected by locals on their daily walks, Flower Box St Albans owner Zoe Lafbery and Flower School co-owner Amy Hunter were busy making bouquets to be donated to local care homes and for NHS staff.

Following the guidelines outlined by WHO and NHS they created almost 50 bouquets which were delivered to Verulam House and Fosse House, along with orchid plants for the residents and staff to enjoy.