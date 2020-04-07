Advanced search

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:54 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 07 April 2020

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

Archant

A city centre florist gave away bunches of flowers to passers-by and encouraged them to cheer up their neighbours.

Flower Box St Albans recently closed the doors to their two shops following the coronavirus outbreak. Initially they were able to offer local deliveries, however they are currently unable to source their beautiful flowers from their wholesaler so this has now ceased/

You may also want to watch:

They were overjoyed when their wholesaler donated their final flowers to Flower Box and last Tuesday morning buckets lined the front of their new shop on George Street, as well as the entrance to the florist in the Village Arcade on the High Street. Signs encouraged passers-by out for their daily exercise break to take what they could carry and spread some cheer to their neighbours too.

While the flowers were being collected by locals on their daily walks, Flower Box St Albans owner Zoe Lafbery and Flower School co-owner Amy Hunter were busy making bouquets to be donated to local care homes and for NHS staff.

Following the guidelines outlined by WHO and NHS they created almost 50 bouquets which were delivered to Verulam House and Fosse House, along with orchid plants for the residents and staff to enjoy.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Up and coming St Albans actor’s big break on CBBC programme So Awkward

Samuel Small

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Up and coming St Albans actor’s big break on CBBC programme So Awkward

Samuel Small

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

Hemel Hempstead Town chosen as new veue for the charity football game to honour NHS

Vauxhall Road, home of Hemel Hempstead Town, is the new venue for the NHS charity football match. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans and Bushey schools donate protective equipment to NHS

There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment for key workers battling the coronavirus outbreak on the frontline. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24