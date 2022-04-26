News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Floral cascade brings colour to London Colney church

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:14 PM April 26, 2022
The cascade was draped outside St Peter's Church in London Colney and is staying there until the end of June.

The cascade was draped outside St Peter's Church in London Colney and is staying there until the end of June. - Credit: St Peter's Church, London Colney

A church has installed a fundraising art cascade outside its building to bring hope and joy to local people. 

Neighbours of St Peter's Church in London Colney were invited to make flowers, insects, crosses, chicks and lambs to decorate the installation, or they could purchase a kit which contained felt with a flower template.

Contributions were received from London Colney JMI School, Loreto College, the local Beaver, Cub and Brownie groups as well as individual members of the parish.

Aylett Nurseries donated the netting for the flowers and a group of parishioners spent four Wednesday afternoons coping with the mammoth task of attaching them.

For £5 people can have a flower in memory of a loved one which will then be handed to them in a chiffon bag with a memorial poem as a keepsake when the cascade comes down in June.

Look out for information on Facebook for afternoons when the church will be open to visitors, and a JustGiving page will be set up soon.

London Colney News

Don't Miss

A Samuel Ryder parent's car parked in Ellie Griggs' driveway in Admirals Walk, St Albans.

Selfish parents blocking residents' driveways around Samuel Ryder Academy

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A man in an Argentina shirt, hides three steaks down his trousers.

Herts Live News | Video

Bizarre moment Londis shopper 'hides three steaks down his trousers'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in Harpenden High Street

New push for banking hub in Harpenden

Laura Bill

person
Cooking oil over the M25 London Orbital between Potters Bar and Cheshunt

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Lorry load of cooking oil spills onto M25 near Potters Bar

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon