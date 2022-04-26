Floral cascade brings colour to London Colney church

The cascade was draped outside St Peter's Church in London Colney and is staying there until the end of June. - Credit: St Peter's Church, London Colney

A church has installed a fundraising art cascade outside its building to bring hope and joy to local people.

Neighbours of St Peter's Church in London Colney were invited to make flowers, insects, crosses, chicks and lambs to decorate the installation, or they could purchase a kit which contained felt with a flower template.

Contributions were received from London Colney JMI School, Loreto College, the local Beaver, Cub and Brownie groups as well as individual members of the parish.

Aylett Nurseries donated the netting for the flowers and a group of parishioners spent four Wednesday afternoons coping with the mammoth task of attaching them.

For £5 people can have a flower in memory of a loved one which will then be handed to them in a chiffon bag with a memorial poem as a keepsake when the cascade comes down in June.



Look out for information on Facebook for afternoons when the church will be open to visitors, and a JustGiving page will be set up soon.