Flooding in two St Albans retail outlets causes problems

Toni & Guy and Nandos have had a flood this morning which has caused them to close. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

A flood in two major city centre businesses is causing chaos today.

The flood started in Nando's and was discovered by staff this morning when they arrived for their shift.

Water is flooding the downstairs of the chicken restaurant which has meant they have had to close.

Toni & Guy hair salon next door to the restaurant also has water all over the floor which has also caused them to shut.

The head offices of Nando's and Toni & Guy were contacted for comment but both declined.