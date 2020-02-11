Batter up, the great St Albans Pancake Race is back!

Dig out your frying pans, it's time to get flipping for this year's great St Albans pancake race.

Local businesses, organisations and charities will be competing for the prestigious title of flipping winners, watched on by crowds of more than 300 excited spectators.

Children and families charity Home-Start Herts have been running this event for the last four years in conjunction with The Herts Business Independent, after taking it over from the district council. Each year it generates around £2,000 in sponsorship, which goes towards supporting local families who are struggling and overwhelmed.

Once again, SA Law are supporting Home-Start as headline sponsors for the event.

Victoria Thomson, marketing and business development manager at SA Law. said: "We are very pleased to support Home-Start Herts again for this year's St Albans Pancake Festival. It is great knowing that families in the local community will benefit from this fantastic event. SA Law will be entering a team again, we are yet to win the prestigious trophy, but we will try our best. We look forward to seeing you at the starting line!"

Suzy Moody, strategic manager for Home-Start Herts said: "This event is just great; it brings the community together, raises the profiles of our local businesses, supports local families in need and is so much fun. This year we will have some special international guests attending, I can't say anymore, but you will find out on the day!"

The Hertfordshire Business Independent managing director Simon George added: "We really enjoy working with Home-Start Herts to organise the pancake festival. We are looking forward to welcoming new teams from local business and organisations as well as the regulars who have been competing for many years."

Last year's winners of the walking race were Wagada and the winners of the running race were Understanding Recruitment. This year, there will also be a parents and tots race and a mascot race.

Entry is £40 per team, although charities can register for free by contacting the Flipping Team at events@buzzing-media.co.uk for a charity discount code.

Teams should be made of up of four people and registration is via the Pancake Race website at http://pancake.events/

There will be children's entertainment on the day and a raffle with all proceeds going to Home-Start Herts.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, contact suzy@home-startherts.org.uk for information.