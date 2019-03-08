Advanced search

St Albans social enterprise throws backing behind national campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:46 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 25 September 2019

Aerende founder Emily Mathieson.



A St Albans social enterprise has thrown its backing behind a national campaign to make the world a better place.

Online interiors shop Aerende, based in Fleetville, has called for everyone to take part in Buy Social for a Better World, which runs from October 7 to 12.

This is a campaign encouraging shoppers to spend their money with social enterprises, which trade for a social or environmental good.

Aerende sells products that are handmade by people facing barriers to employment in the UK.

Aerende founder Emily Mathieson said: "Everything in our collection is created with social impact and the environment in mind so that we can feel proud and extend that pride and joy to our makers and our customers."

Find out more at www.socialenterprise.org.uk/campaigns/buy-social-for-a-better-world

