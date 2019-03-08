St Albans social enterprise throws backing behind national campaign

Aerende founder Emily Mathieson. Picture: Anna Batchelor Anna Batchelor All Rights Reserved 2016

A St Albans social enterprise has thrown its backing behind a national campaign to make the world a better place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Online interiors shop Aerende, based in Fleetville, has called for everyone to take part in Buy Social for a Better World, which runs from October 7 to 12.

You may also want to watch:

This is a campaign encouraging shoppers to spend their money with social enterprises, which trade for a social or environmental good.

Aerende sells products that are handmade by people facing barriers to employment in the UK.

Aerende founder Emily Mathieson said: "Everything in our collection is created with social impact and the environment in mind so that we can feel proud and extend that pride and joy to our makers and our customers."

Find out more at www.socialenterprise.org.uk/campaigns/buy-social-for-a-better-world