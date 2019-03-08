Advanced search

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

PUBLISHED: 09:40 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 29 July 2019

A murder investigation has been launched in Flamstead after a woman died.

Just before 8pm on Saturday, July 27 police got a call raising concerns about the welfare of a woman in Flamstead High Street.

After police had forced the door down they found the woman with multiple injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed.

The address is being guarded by officers to allow further enquiries to be made.

