Flamstead's fundraising thanks for village shop

Published: 11:38 AM July 28, 2021

Neighbours in Flamstead are contributing to the gift for staff at The Village Shop through a GoFundMe page - Credit: Sally Wagon

A village community wants to reward the staff in their local shop for their valiant efforts during the pandemic.

Organiser Sally Wagon decided that it would be a lovely gesture for Flamstead residents to treat the shop staff and a guest to a meal in the newly-opened Spotted Dog pub.

Neighbours are contributing to the gift for staff at The Village Shop - which proudly boasts serving everything from bread to brandy on the parish council website - through a GoFundMe page.

Sally said: "This fund is for the community to say thank you to the Village Shop team for all their hard work and efforts during the pandemic.

"Throughout the lockdown they took orders and delivered produce to people who couldn't get out or were isolating; they maintained stock levels throughout making sure that items people needed were available, and were very helpful and kind to anyone and everyone."

To support this go to https://uk.gofundme.com/f/thank-you-to-the-village-shop-team