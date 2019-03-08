Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police Archant

A 71-year-old woman whose body was found in Flamstead at the weekend has been named by police.

Christine Ford, who lived in the village, was found with fatal injuries inside an address on Flamstead High Street just before 9pm on Saturday, July 27.

She had been reported missing by her family the same day, and officers found her body after forcing their way into the property.

A 64-year-old man from Flamstead has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU) has launched a murder investigation and is conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances around Christine's death.

Detective Superintendent Joanne Walker, from the BCH MCU, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with Christine's family at this difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers and we are doing everything we can to determine the events that led up to her death.

"If you have any information you believe could help us with our enquiries, then please make contact as soon as possible.

"I would also like to thank all those who have already assisted us so far."

Anyone with information can call the dedicated incident line on 01707 355666, quoting Operation Tornado.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.