Advanced search

Flamstead man interviews Simon Thomas about love and loss

PUBLISHED: 11:17 20 September 2019

Vikki and Ian at Flamstead book festival a few years ago. Picture: Alex Ridley

Vikki and Ian at Flamstead book festival a few years ago. Picture: Alex Ridley

Archant

An interview in memory of a Flamstead journalist who died of cancer in February is taking place next month.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Ridley, the husband of Vikki Orvice, who died recently aged just 56 of breast cancer, is sitting down for a chat with former Blue Peter presenter and Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas. Simon also lost his wife, Gemma, to cancer in 2017, three days after she fell ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia. They will discuss love, loss and living again on October 11 at 7.30pm at St Leonard's Church, Flamstead.

Ian said: "Vikki was co-founder of the Flamstead book festival. She loved books and I wanted to do a memorial event to recognise her contribution to the village. It has been a tough year for Flamstead, and me personally, and I just wanted to do something that might lift all our spirits. Yes there will be grief but I am hoping it will also be uplifting as we hear how Simon has moved on with life."

Tickets are £12 from www.flamsteadbookfestival.com and Harpenden Books and include a glass of wine.

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Saracens have to keep ‘doing what we do so well’ says Harpenden star Sarah McKenna

Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: DANNY LOO

Flamstead man interviews Simon Thomas about love and loss

Vikki and Ian at Flamstead book festival a few years ago. Picture: Alex Ridley

Children protest in St Albans for climate change

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Thirty metres of hedgerow catch fire in London Colney

Thirty metres of hedgerow went up in flames on Pegrum Drive in London Colney. Picture: Google Maps

Oaklands College in St Albans grows giant pumpkins to help the homeless

Giant pumpkins are being grown at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists