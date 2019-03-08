Flamstead man interviews Simon Thomas about love and loss

Vikki and Ian at Flamstead book festival a few years ago. Picture: Alex Ridley Archant

An interview in memory of a Flamstead journalist who died of cancer in February is taking place next month.

Ian Ridley, the husband of Vikki Orvice, who died recently aged just 56 of breast cancer, is sitting down for a chat with former Blue Peter presenter and Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas. Simon also lost his wife, Gemma, to cancer in 2017, three days after she fell ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia. They will discuss love, loss and living again on October 11 at 7.30pm at St Leonard's Church, Flamstead.

Ian said: "Vikki was co-founder of the Flamstead book festival. She loved books and I wanted to do a memorial event to recognise her contribution to the village. It has been a tough year for Flamstead, and me personally, and I just wanted to do something that might lift all our spirits. Yes there will be grief but I am hoping it will also be uplifting as we hear how Simon has moved on with life."

Tickets are £12 from www.flamsteadbookfestival.com and Harpenden Books and include a glass of wine.