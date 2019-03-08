Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27. Archant

Neighbours are shocked at waking up to a crime scene after a murder investigation was launched in Flamstead.

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

Police were called to an address in the High Street at 7.45pm on Saturday, June 27.

The body of a 71-year-old woman was found with multiple injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 64-year-old man was arrested this afternoon in connection with the murder and is in now in custody.

Flamstead High Street is currently being guarded by police officers and the house is cordoned off with police tape.

A police tent remains outside the row of cottages, which are thought by locals to be almshouses.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "I felt disbelief. We came here 40 years ago. You wouldn't expect it in a village like this. I was totally unaware of it until my friend called me."

A resident of Priory Orchard said "it is a very sad day for the village", and a woman who works near the victim's house said: "This is traumatic - people are in disbelief".

Paul Williams, who lives nearby in River Hill, said: "On Saturday, I went into St Albans, came back and went for a pint in The Spotted Dog.

"I didn't see anything unusual. I am absolutely shocked - nothing like this has ever happened here. I think there has been the odd burglary, that's it."

