St Albans personal trainer to cycle for 36 hours for charity

Anthony Powell from Flamstead will cycle one million metres for a baby bank charity. Picture: Little Village Archant

A St Albans man will cycle for 36 hours straight to raise money for a baby charity.

Anthony Powell, 42, who lives in Flamstead, will cycle one million metres on Tuesday, July 23 to raise money for 'baby bank' charity Little Village, which provides second-hand baby clothes and equipment.

He was inspired to take part in the challenge by his 13-year-old daughter Sophia, who lives in south London and whose mum Angela volunteers for the charity.

Anthony, who lives with his wife Dr Camilla Powell and two young daughters, works as a personal trainer at Nuffield Health gym in Hemel Hempstead, where he will be completing the challenge on a fixed 'Wattbike'.

He will cycle all day and night, cycling the equivalent distance from London to the top of Scotland, only stopping to go to the toilet and to grab refreshments.

Anthony said: "I like to set myself tough physical challenges but I'm also keen to raise money for a good cause.

"My daughter, Sophia, is passionate about Little Village as her mum volunteers there and she's seen the difference they make to families struggling to make ends meet, so she suggested I raise money for them.

"My wonderful wife and colleagues from Nuffield Health will be with me throughout the night to give me lots of encouragement, so that will definitely help to keep me going.

"There are big TV screens in front of the bikes so I'll be watching movies to distract me and keep me awake!"

Through his cycle, Anthony hopes to raise £10,000 for the charity, and estimates he will burn 20,000 calories - the equivalent of running eight marathons.

Little Village CEO Sophia Parker said: "What Anthony is doing is incredible, I was speechless when I heard how far he's planning to cycle and how much he's hoping to raise for Little Village.

"Little Village receives little public funding and is very much reliant on the kindness of people like Anthony to help us to keep our doors open in order that we can support growing numbers of families.

"This fundraiser will make a huge difference so I'm very grateful to Anthony, Sophia and everyone that is sponsoring and supporting him."