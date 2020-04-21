Advanced search

National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to help restore 12th century Flamstead church

PUBLISHED: 06:59 22 April 2020

St Leonard's Church in Flamstead has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's Church

St Leonard's Church in Flamstead has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's Church

Archant

A 12th century parish church in Flamstead has received a grant of up to £642,500 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help make vital repairs.

Visitors at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead, which has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's ChurchVisitors at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead, which has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's Church

St Leonard’s Church in High Street received the grant to repair falling medieval roof timbers and leaking stonework – making the building weatherproof.

The grant adds to the £92,000 the church has already received, which will go towards details proposals for the three-year project. Flamstead villagers have also raised £285,000 of matched funding for the project.

Work will start immediately on planning for the project delivery, subject to any restrictions imposed due to coronavirus.

Once the church is repaired, local schools will be able to visit and participate in puppet, drama and storytelling projects, old organ pipes will be reused for bat and bird boxes, and the church’s 900-year history will be brought to life in talks and tours with optional cream teas.

Visitors at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead, which has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's ChurchVisitors at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead, which has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's Church

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers will also be offered training in new skills such as recording ‘living memories’, overseeing Duke of Edinburgh Award participation, doing a photographic survey of medieval graffiti and hosting visitors.

Flamstead resident Andrew Lambourne, who led the fundraising bid, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the National Lottery Heritage Fund has recognised the importance of this beautiful building and given us a chance to save and share it.

“Before this project started, I had no idea how extensively the National Lottery supports national heritage, and we are really grateful to lottery players for making such funding possible.

“We’re going to get started with anything which can be done online and at home, so that the project is ready to roll once the current restrictions are lifted.”

St Leonard’s Church was built in Norman times at the behest of a standard-bearer who served William the Conquerer, and has strong links with the Earls of Warwick and the Elizabeth Court. The pillars bear Tudor inscriptions to those buried beneath pews, and its monuments tell of rich and powerful families in the area.

The church’s wall paintings were uncovered in the 1930s after being hidden behind plaster since the Reformation, and span some 600 years of history. After the repairs, a contemporary wall hanging will recreate the central painting in full colour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Medically trained Luton airport staff redeployed to help ambulance service

Luton airport has pledged to support the community duing the coronavrius outbreak and has redeployed some of its medically trained staff to help the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: London Luton Airport

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Medically trained Luton airport staff redeployed to help ambulance service

Luton airport has pledged to support the community duing the coronavrius outbreak and has redeployed some of its medically trained staff to help the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: London Luton Airport

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with covid-19 crisis

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to help restore 12th century Flamstead church

St Leonard's Church in Flamstead has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: St Leonard's Church

Herts couple to feature in ITV’s A Very British Lockdown coronavirus diaries documentary

James Stannard and Laura Dilworth from Hertfordshire whose baby boy Teddy was born during the COVID-19 crisis appear in A Very British Lockdown: Diaries from the Frontline on ITV. Picture: Endermol/Shine

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans cemeteries closure u-turn after government order

Hatfield Road cemetery gates remain closed leaving St Albans mourners unable to visit. Picture: Matt Adams
Drive 24