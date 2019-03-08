One person injured in crash between Flamstead and Markyate
PUBLISHED: 15:50 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 07 October 2019
Archant
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision involving three vehicles on the A5 between Flamstead and Markyate.
The crash took place near Junction 9 at around 1.47pm today, and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra, a white Ford Focus and a green Land Rover Freelander.
One person sustained a slight head injury and the ambulance service was called.
A crew from Harpenden Fire Station also attended following reports that smoke was coming from one of the cars. The crew made the scene safe and helped to administer first aid.