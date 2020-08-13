St Albans’ Mya, five, ditches stabilisers and takes on 5km charity cycle challenge

Mya Moore. Archant

An inspirational five-year-old girl, who has just learnt to ride a bike, is gearing up to cycle 5km to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Mya Moore, who lives in St Albans, has signed up to My Prudential RideLondon to raise money for Home-Start Hertfordshire – a charity which supports families who are struggling and feeling unable to cope, and who have at least one child under the age of five.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers of the annual Prudential RideLondon cycling festival have been forced to cancel the August 15 and 16 event.

Instead, in a bid to continue to support UK charities, people are being encouraged to take on their own individual challenge that same weekend, and register it online under the umbrella My Prudential RideLondon.

Choose your distance, location, wheels – bike, scooter or skateboard, perhaps – and charity to support.

Home-Start Hertfordshire stands to lose an estimated £8,000 in fundraising due to the cancellation of Prudential RideLondon.

Mya is determined to cycle 5km around St Albans with her family, and has already raised £150 in sponsorship.

Mya said: “I have learnt to ride my bike without stabilisers in lockdown and now I am really good. I don’t crash into lampposts anymore!

“I am going to ride my bike a really long way so I can make money to help some families who are not happy, because being happy is good.

“I like Home-Start because my grandma works there and helps families be happy.”

Suzy Moody, Home-Start Hertfordshire’s strategic manager, said: “This is going to be a really fun event.

“The fact it is accessible for everyone means families of all ages and abilities can do it together and in their own way.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the charity and the families we support. All donations are particularly valuable right now. On average, five families are being referred each week, and every penny raised will make a difference.”

To take part, visit myridelondon.co.uk to register and set up a fundraising page.

To sponsor Mya, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MyaMoore