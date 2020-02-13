On the lookout for some inspiration? Try one of these 5 items from your local craft store to embrace your creativity

Create special memories with the kids with a fun, family arts and crafts project.

Do you harbour a burning love for handcrafting cards, candle making or papier-mache?



Perhaps you've just started your own business and are in desperate need of the office essentials to get you started or the kids are back at school and already need all their pens replacing.

Whatever your need, Artscape will have something for you, owner Gurmeet Suharan is sure of it. He shares with us the treasures that await you in the walls of your local art shop and how they will inspire you to try something new.



A 3D craft kit for you and the kids to get stuck into

Indulge in an afternoon of construction, creativity and quality time with your children by building a 3D crafts kit.

"Your time off with them is precious, you should spend it doing something fun," Gurmeet said. "A creative project will inspire them, encourage them to use their imagination and create special memories."

If you need some ideas for what to do with the kids on a day off, take a trip to Artscape and find the supplies you need to keep them entertained for hours.

You'll find a range of colouring pens and crayons to enjoy an afternoon of drawing and if not try a kit to make jewellery or even grow crystals.

"The shelves are stacked with hidden treasures. We hear all the time from parents how much their children love coming in and discover something that they weren't expecting to," Gurmeet said.

The office staples you need to embark on your new adventure

If you're a local business, you know how hard it can be to get started.

At Artscape, you'll find the supplies you need to get your office up and running. You can find the essentials every office needs - pens, pencils pads - and materials, folders and binders that will help you get organised.

Professional frames to launch a local artist's career

If you're a working artist, you can find the professional art supplies you need for your work at Artscape. The knowledgeable team can answer any questions you have and help you find the materials that will give you the best results.

You'll find the accessories you need to set up your home studio, the watercolours and oils you need for your painting or the drawing supplies, inks and charcoal you need for your illustrations.

Artscape offers a bespoke, professional framing service.

"We make beautiful frames for all sort of family treasures as well as work. You name it, we've framed it," Gurmeet said.

"Anything from sports memorabilia including signed football shirts, Jenson's racing suit and Shane Warnes cricket hat to fossils, even Venetian masks and Indonesian puppets."

They can help you find the right materials and glass to protect your items against damage or fading.

A 'create your own candle' kit to light your social fire

"Arts and crafts can boost your confidence, improve your mental health and provide many opportunities for socialising," Gurmeet said.

"You can share your passion and knowledge with others and enjoy meeting new people at local craft and hobby groups."

At Artscape, you'll find a variety of materials to inspire your new hobby. Have a craft afternoon at home with a 'create your own candle' kit or find everything you need to head to a lino-cutting workshop.

You may even stumble on a new business idea if you discover you have a gift for papercrafts and love designing handmade cards.

A wide variety of supplies to inspire you to try something new

Whether you're gathering basic art supplies for a cathartic afternoon of crafting or starting a new hobby like ceramic painting or origami - Artscape will have what you need. Take the family for a trip and who knows what treasures the children may discover?

"Arts and crafts are important. Creativity brings communities together and is a great outlet for people to express themselves. We want to share our love for the arts with people and encourage them to make it their own," Gurmeet said.

To get inspired visit artscape.uk.com. Call 01582 712807 or email info@artscape.uk.com. Find them at 8 Southdown Industrial Estate, Southdown Road, Harpenden, AL5 1PW.