Five Hertfordshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February. - Credit: Skywall Photography

A handful of lucky residents from across Hertfordshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Five postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in February, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, How Wood and London Colney were selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in February:

AL8 7TY – Brocket Road in Welwyn Garden City

AL8 7PW – Digswell Rise in Welwyn Garden City

AL2 1EH – Cotlandswick in London Colney

AL2 2AS – Wychelms in How Wood

AL1 1QB – Alma Cut in St Albans

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize