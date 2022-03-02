News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Five streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:28 AM March 2, 2022
Five Hertfordshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February.

Five Hertfordshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February. - Credit: Skywall Photography

A handful of lucky residents from across Hertfordshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.   

Five postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in February, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.  

Addresses in St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, How Wood and London Colney were selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.   

The winning postcodes in February:   

  • AL8 7TY – Brocket Road in Welwyn Garden City 
  • AL8 7PW – Digswell Rise in Welwyn Garden City 
  • AL2 1EH – Cotlandswick in London Colney 
  • AL2 2AS – Wychelms in How Wood 
  • AL1 1QB – Alma Cut in St Albans 

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.   

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize    

Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

A large white marqueen has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming.

Herts Live News | Video

Hollywood comes to St Albans as filming starts in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, the HertsAdvertiser can exclusively confirm.

Herts Live News | Exclusive

Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The Mayor of St Albans declared the new Sainsbury's store at St Albans City station open

Retail

New Sainsbury's Local supermarket opens at St Albans City station

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Chalkdrawers Arms in Colney Heath.

Village could lose one of last remaining pubs to housing

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon