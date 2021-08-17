Fitness fundraiser in support of cancer charities

Published: 9:51 AM August 17, 2021

A squad of fitness instructors is joining forces for a fundraising fiesta for cancer.

The event is the brainchild of massage therapist Nadya Giffen, who lives and works in Marshalswick. She was inspired to raise cash for Cancer Research and Macmillan after one of her students was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The all-day event takes place at Iguana Pole Fitness in London Colney on September 24 and promises to be full of fitness classes including taster pole dancing for men and women.

Donations of raffle prizes have been given by local businesses but there is still time for others to get involved. A cake sale will also take place.

Nadya said: "There are four other people close to me that are having treatment for cancer. We are all touched by this illness in some way, either personally, or someone we know or someone we have lost.

"We are doing our bit to raise money for these two wonderful charities and are asking our St Albans community to come along and support us.



"Special thanks to Paul Mair from The Gold Centre for donating two nine carat white gold necklaces and to Michelle Plummer and Vicki Senanayake for teaching Zumba and Legs Bums and Tums."

Prizes also include a £50 Ayos dinner voucher, tea at St Michael's Manor, acupuncture, a 60 minute sports massage and tea for two at The Ivy.

Heaven is a Cupcake, Café Rouge, Eve and Adam, Amalily, Hotel Chocolat, and Bee Beauty Therapies have also generously supported the event.

Nadya said she is grateful to her friends Rosina Basile and Daniela Busseni for getting so many businesses on board.

Classes are limited to ten people per class and cost £10 per person. For information, booking or raffle tickets email iguanapolefitness@outlook.com or call Nadya on 07790 370842

Timetable for the day:

9.30 - Legs Bums and Tums with Vicki Senanayake

10.30 - Pilates with Nadya Giffen

1pm - Zumba

6.15pm - Ladies pole taster class

7.30pm - Pole taster for men







