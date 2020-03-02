Advanced search

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:56 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 02 March 2020

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first confirmed case of coronavirus case has now been identified in the St Albans district.

Davenport House in Harpenden has released a statement this morning.

The doctors' surgery on Bowers Way said: "A patient who attended an appointment at the surgery on the evening of Tuesday, February 26 has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"All other patients that were in the surgery at the time have been contacted.

"Following Public Health Guidelines, the surgery has been deep cleaned and there is no risk to patients.

"We are working closely with the CCG and Public Health England to ensure patient safety."

An NHS Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) spokesperson said: "The practice has taken all appropriate precautionary measures as advised by experts at Public Health England.

"This included contacting the very small number of patients who were on the premises at the time.

"Following that, the practice is fully open as usual."

