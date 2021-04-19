News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Teen suicide prevention charity appoints first ambassador

Laura Bill

Published: 3:15 PM April 19, 2021   
Oliver Moorhouse has become an ambassador for the Oli Leigh Trust.

Oliver Moorhouse has become an ambassador for the Oli Leigh Trust. - Credit: Oli Leigh Trust

A charity that raises money to tackle teen suicide has appointed its first ambassador.

Founded in March 2019 in memory of Oli Leigh, a 16-year-old student who took his own life the previous year, The Oli Leigh Trust aims to reduce suicide rates by funding training, education and support.

Oli Leigh, who took his own life in May 2018.

Oli Leigh, who took his own life in May 2018. - Credit: Oli Leigh Trust

Now the trust has chosen Oliver Moorhouse, a young businessman who is known to many local teenagers due to his role as managing director of the Menspire Salons Group, which has male grooming salons in St Albans, Harpenden, Radlett and Watford.

Oliver, who is born and bred in St Albans, has battled his own mental health issues. He recently begun a small documentary series, posting videos which share an insight into his journey with mental health over the past 10 years, with the aim of showing others that there is a way through difficult times with the correct help.

Michelle Leigh, founder of the Oli Leigh Trust, said: "We are thrilled and delighted to announce that Oliver Moorhouse has become our ambassador. Oliver will be a tremendous asset to The Oli Leigh Trust and we are so pleased to be travelling on our journey together."

Oliver said: "I am delighted to be supporting The Oli Leigh Trust. From the minute I met the team I was inspired by their energy and determination to make a difference in helping to reduce the rate of teenage suicide and self-harm through training, education and support.

"This is a subject that profoundly resonates with me due to my own ongoing journey so I am proud to be associated with a charity that helps with mental health and wellbeing."

The trust's planned events for 2020 had to be cancelled due to the pandemic but will resume in July 2021 with a football tournament. In the meantime it remains committed to raising both awareness of the growing problem of teenage suicide and mental health and has continued to fundraise with online events and social media campaigns.

For more information on The Oli Leigh Trust or to support: https://theolileightrust.org For Oliver Moorhouse's documentary series ‘Insights', see @ ollz_moorhouse on Instagram.

