Gang sets off fireworks in St Albans overnight

PUBLISHED: 09:50 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 24 November 2020

Were you woken up by fireworks last night?

Were you woken up by the sound of fireworks in the middle of the night?

Police received several calls from members of the public at around 3.40am in the early hours of the morning to reports that loud bangs could be heard in the Batchwood Drive area of St Albans.

Officers conducted a search of the area and located a group of males with fireworks.

Strong words of advice were given and the group was moved on without incident.

No further calls were received.

