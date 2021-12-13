Record £40K raised by Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular

A record £40,000 was raised for local good causes by this year's St Albans Fireworks Spectacular.

This year’s event came back with a bang as thousands of people watched the Cathedral’s display in Verulamium Park.

The record-breaking amount of money raised will be split between Age UK Hertfordshire, Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline and Highfield Park Trust.

The Very Reverend Jo Kelly-Moore said: “It was a joy on our first day in St Albans to attend the Cathedral’s amazing annual Fireworks Spectacular. This community celebration could not happen without a huge team of volunteers. My sincere thanks to you all.

Cheques are presented to representatives from Age UK Hertfordshire, Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline and Highfield Park Trust by the Very Rev'd Jo Kelly-Moore. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

"Thank you also to all the sponsors and local businesses who support this event. This year also marks a record result in which due to your generosity £40,000 will be shared between three local charities. Thank you everyone for your generous support that enables us, together, to support our community. Well done everyone!”

Age UK Herts chief executive officer Mark Hanna said: “We are very grateful to everyone at St Albans Cathedral and the St Albans Firework Spectacular who helped raise funds for our charity. These much-needed funds will be used to help us to deliver essential support to older people in Hertfordshire, enabling us to reach more people, reduce social isolation and deliver support to those who need it the most”.

Chris Roach, chair of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline, said: “This incredible donation means so much as it will provide a sure footing heading into next year, which will be our 20th year of operation. Calls to our service rose this year owing to COVID and lockdown with a record number seeking support and signposting to services.

"We are dependent on grants, fundraising and donations to keep our free to caller service going and enable us to raise awareness of domestic abuse countywide. The donation will enable us to continue to support anyone in Herts who is or has been affected by domestic abuse. Our sincere thanks to the St Albans Cathedral Fireworks organising committee.”

Highfield Park Trust park manager and company secretary Richard Bull added: “Highfield Park Trust is delighted to receive this very generous donation, we are very grateful to Fireworks Spectacular for choosing us as one of this year’s charities. We will be spending the money partly on installing some play equipment in the park and upgrading the paths around our visitor centre.”

Next year's event will be on Saturday November 5.