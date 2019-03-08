Firewalk for St Francis in Verulamium Park challenge

The Hospice of St Francis is holding a firewalk on November 2 in Verulamium Park, St Albans. Archant

Daredevils are invited to hot foot it across burning coals and raise funds for charity in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hospice of St Francis is holding a firewalk on November 2 in Verulamium Park, St Albans. The Hospice of St Francis is holding a firewalk on November 2 in Verulamium Park, St Albans.

This ultimate test of mind-over-matter is taking place in Verulamium Park on November 2 in aid of the Hospice of St Francis.

There will be a short period of training before the firewalk to get participants in the right frame of mind for braving the scorching challenge, and they will then be given the opportunity to walk across a 20 foot fire lane which reaches temperatures of 1,236 degrees Fahrenheit.

This charity supports over 150 people a year from the St Albans area offering care in its beds for those with a life-limiting illness. It also offers free care for anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis or progressive illness and needs practical and emotional support.

Hospice events manager Claire Jones said: "The hospice relies on the support of St Albans residents so we're able to support patients locally. We'd love local people to get involved in this new fundraising initiative and we'll be with you every step of the day as you firewalk for us!"

St Albans resident Elizabeth Berdinner was a patient at the Hospice of St Francis. St Albans resident Elizabeth Berdinner was a patient at the Hospice of St Francis.

You may also want to watch:

One of the hospice's recent patients was St Albans resident Elizabeth Berdinner, who died earlier this year, but said: "Before I was admitted, I couldn't eat, my breathing was really difficult and I had absolutely no quality of life.

" I could barely walk to the shops and people kept stopping me to ask what was wrong. The local cancer nurses came and said I should be referred to the hospice immediately for assistance. I'd always said, if ever I needed a hospice, it had to be St Francis as it has such a wonderful reputation and I'm glad to say the care really has been amazing -six stars!"

Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to sign up and participants will also secure free entry to the annual St Albans fireworks display in the park which takes place after the charity challenge at 7:30pm.

Registration is £30 and there is a minimum sponsorship amount of £100. To find out more about the firewalk, visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/firewalk