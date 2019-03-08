Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green
PUBLISHED: 07:58 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 12 March 2019
Archant
Firefighters rushed to a three car collision just outside St Albans yesterday evening.
At about 10.20pm, Herts Fire and Rescue Service crews from St Albans and Garston were called to Tippendell Lane in Chiswell Green to deal with a collision.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, in which two people were wounded and an elderly woman became trapped in a car.
Emergency services used specialist cutting equipment to free her from the vehicle.