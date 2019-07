Firefighters rescue person who fell into trench in St Albans

St Albans fire crews helped rescue a person who fell into a trench and became injured in St Albans.

Firefighters were called at around 2pm today to a trench near Gorhambury.

One person was rescued from the trench and taken to hospital by ambulance.