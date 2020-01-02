Firefighters busy across Hertfordshire on New Year's Day

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy afternoon on New Year's Day, with fire alarm activations across the county.

Crews attended numerous fire alarms on Wednesday, January 1, as well as helping colleagues from the ambulance service.

Two building fires were attended by firefighters from St Albans, Hitchin and Hatfield fire stations.

A crew from Welwyn Garden City also helped ambulance staff extricate a patient from a property in Nursery Hill at around 4.30pm.