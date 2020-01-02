Advanced search

Firefighters busy across Hertfordshire on New Year's Day

PUBLISHED: 08:06 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 02 January 2020

Firefighters were called out to fires across Hertfordshire on New Year's Day. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were called out to fires across Hertfordshire on New Year's Day. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy afternoon on New Year's Day, with fire alarm activations across the county.

Crews attended numerous fire alarms on Wednesday, January 1, as well as helping colleagues from the ambulance service.

Two building fires were attended by firefighters from St Albans, Hitchin and Hatfield fire stations.

A crew from Welwyn Garden City also helped ambulance staff extricate a patient from a property in Nursery Hill at around 4.30pm.

