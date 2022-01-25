News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
So why WAS police helicopter flying over St Albans last week?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:58 AM January 25, 2022
The police helicopter was called in to investigate reports of an incident involving a firearm.

Social media was abuzz with debate when a police helicopter was seen hovering over St Albans city centre last week.

But although the Herts Ad swiftly put in calls to Herts police press office, it is only now that the details of the incident have been confirmed.

It transpired that police were called at 8.08pm on Monday January 17 to reports of an altercation between two motorists, both men, in Bullhead Road, Borehamwood.

It was reported that one of the men was in possession of a suspected firearm.

Officers immediately searched the area with assistance from the armed policing unit, the dog unit and the police helicopter.

At around 9.30pm, a 23 year old man from St Albans, was arrested in Radlett Road, Radlett, in connection with the incident. A BB gun was also recovered.

St Albans News

