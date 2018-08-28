Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

The fire service was called to a fire in the flats in London Road. Picture: Matt Adams Archant

The fire service was called to a blaze in a block of flats in St Albans.

Two fire engines from St Albans were called to a fire in Benedictine Place in London Road at 7.20am today.

Trauma care was administered to one adult and one baby at the scene, who were suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to be accidental.

Police and the ambulance service also attended, and the fire service left the scene at 7.48am.