Cathedral fire fears: Alarm sparks blaze concerns
Caroline Thain
Published: 8:37 PM June 5, 2021
- Credit: Caroline Thain
Fire fears were sparked at St Albans Cathedral and Abbey today when emergency services rushed to the scene to search for a blaze.
Visitors and all those inside the ancient place of religious worship were evacuated while any cause for concern was investigated.
A member of the cathedral staff confirmed to Herts Advertiser reporters who happened to be passing at the time, that one of the smoke detectors had alarmed, causing a commotion and an emergency response.
But she said that no fire had been found and, after around 45 minutes of checking the area was safe, people were allowed back inside.
The Herts Ad has contacted the Abbey and Herts Fire and Rescue for comment and will update you when they respond.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus