Eight fire engines called to Oaklands College in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:29 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 07 June 2019

A fire has broken out at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A fire has broken out in a discovery centre at Oaklands College's St Albans campus.

The fire service was called to Oaklands College in Hatfield Road at 12.19pm today, and two fire engines were initially sent to the scene, shortly followed by four more.

A large section of cladding inside the sports centre had caught alight.

Firefighters are using two jets and two sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze, and the fire service has sent a further two fire engines, making eight in total.

Police were also called at 12.21pm to help the firefighters.

According to police, everyone is safely out of the building and officers remain at the scene to stop vehicles from entering the grounds.

A tweet from Oaklands College said: "Fire brigade are on site dealing with a fire at the Discovery Centre, St Albans Campus.

"We can confirm students and staff are all safe and well."

The fire is causing delays for traffic travelling down Hatfield Road and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

